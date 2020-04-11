PM Johnson's recovery is on track, UK records highest fatalities

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now begun to walk as part of his recovery from COVID-19.

His on-track recovery coincided with the deadliest day for the UK in terms of the fatalities.

Over 980 people were killed in 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 9,000.

The number of single day deaths has now exceeded the fatalities reported in Italy, which has been the hardest hit by the virus.

The country has enforced a national lockdown with orders for people to stay at home unless they venture out to buy essentials.

"However warm the weather, however tempting your local beach or park, we need everyone to stay at home because in hospitals across the country NHS staff are battling day and night to keep desperately sick people breathing," health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference, Reuters reported.

Johnson himself was treated by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). He was admitted on Sunday when his symptoms worsened but has since then shown improvement.

The 55-year-old PM required oxygen support and is now able to undertake short walks, marking an early stage of recovery.

"I was told he was waving his thanks to all of the nurses and doctors he saw as he was moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward," his spokesman said.

"The hospital said that he was in extremely good spirits last night."

Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control to foreign minister Dominic Raab.

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed over 100,000 around the world, AFP reported.

This coincided with the festival of Easter whereby churches remained empty across the world as people were advised to stay at home to practice social distancing.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies)