PM Johnson's office urges Priti Patel to defuse row with senior civil servant

British home secretary Priti Patel has been warned by 10 Downing Street to defuse the public row with senior civil servant and her secretary Philip Rutnam.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said Boris Johnson had ''full confidence'' in the home secretary and in the civil service, though the same guarantee was not given to Rutnam specifically.

Both Patel and Rutnam have been told to stop the sniping and restore calm in the British Home Office.

There have been tensions in the Home Office over Patel’s plans for a points-based immigration system, after senior civil servants claimed it was implausible to deliver it within a year.

Last week, Patel was also allegedly accused of bullying and belittling her staff last week by Rutnam after she tried to oust him.

However, the Home Office tried to downplay the idea of tensions over the weekend.

It released an unusual joint statement from Patel and Rutnam on Sunday expressing concern about “the number of false allegations appearing in the media” and adding that the pair were focused on delivering their department’s “hugely important agenda”.