PM Johnson says 'sorry' but won't quit after 'partygate' report finds 'failures of leadership'

UK senior civil servant Sue Gray in her report detailing lockdown-breaking parties at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices said, "some of the gatherings represent a serious failure to observe high standards expected of those working at the heart of government."

In the report, Gray said when the government was asking citizens to accept "far-reaching restrictions some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify."

PM Johnson addressing lawmakers said, "first I want to say sorry, sorry for the way this matter has been handled," adding, "This pandemic was hard for everyone and people were asked to make various sacrifices; I can understand the anger of the people."

The British prime minister said Sue Grey's recommendations will be implemented.

"I want to say to the people of this country- I know what the issue is, we can be trusted to deliver."

The report said there was "too little thought" being given on "risks to public health" and how it might appear before the public.

"There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the cabinet office at different times," the report said.

"The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time," Gray said in her report while calling for a "clear and robust policy" on the consumption of alcohol at the workplace.

The British prime minister in his remarks added that he will review the code of conduct of civil servants while adding “we must learn” even as police is investigating the case also referred to as "partygate" be the British press.

Gray had reportedly interviewed over 70 people in nearly 16 events held in 2020.

"I have apologised several times, I would suggest to wait for the investigation report," Johnson said, adding, "We should focus on the real issues that matter to the British people."

There has been growing pressure on Johnson to resign amid reports of intense displeasure in his own Conservative Party, however, the British prime minister has repeatedly dismissed reports that he was set to resign.

