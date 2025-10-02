The White House has escalated pressure on American universities, sending letters to nine elite institutions including Harvard, Columbia and Stanford, demanding that they publicly pledge alignment with President Donald Trump’s agenda, according to media reports. This pledge involves commitments to overhaul admissions and hiring policies, restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, enforce stricter campus speech controls, and increase transparency in foreign funding, New York Times and other outlets reported. Those who do not comply could see cuts to their federal research grants and other goverment funding. The move follows reports of Harvard agreeing to pay $500 million in fines over pro-Palestinian activism and alleged antisemitism on campus. The row erupted particularly after the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Which universities received the White House letters?

According to multiple sources cited in New York Times and other media, the letters were sent to nine prominent universities: Harvard, Columbia, Stanford, Yale, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, MIT, UC Berkeley, and the University of Michigan. These institutions, mostly considered Ivy League, were identified by the administration as having policies or programmes considered "hostile" to the administration’s stated values on free speech, merit-based admissions and antisemitism, said the reports.

What does the White House letter to American universities say?

The White House letter reportedly instructed the universities to "demonstrate clear support" for new federal guidelines on admissions, speech regulation, and transparency, which is code for complying with Trump policies.

It demanded that these institutions publicly commit to ending race-based admissions and hiring, scaling back DEI initiatives, said the reports.

The institutions were also asked to implement disciplinary measures against students participating in ‘unauthorised’ protests, particularly those linked to pro-Palestinian activism. The universities are also being asked to declare their adherence to what the administration calls "First Amendment-compatible campus policies." Failure to respond or comply could result in the suspension or withdrawal of federal research funding, the letter indicated, according to the reports.

Trump administration is linking federal funds to university compliance

Trump is reportedly leveraging billions of dollars in frozen research grants and federal investigations to compel ideological conformity on US campuses. Harvard had earlier refused his administration’s demands, resulting in a freeze of over $2.2 billion in research funding since April 2025.

A federal judge ruled in September that these funding cuts were unlawful and violated Harvard’s First Amendment rights and procedural due process. It called the cuts a "targeted, ideologically motivated assault" on academic freedom. The Trump administration plans to appeal the court ruling and continue enforcing the policies.

Despite having the favourable court ruling, Harvard negotiated a settlement that could involve paying a fine of approximately $500 million to restore its frozen funds.

Trump administration's assault on academic freedom in the US?

Academics, Democrat politicians including former president Barack Obama, and organisations like the American Association of University Professors have condemned the White House actions, describing them as authoritarian overreach and a threat to academic freedom.

Conservative supporters of the Trump agenda, meanwhile, argue that the measures combat bias and antisemitism and ensure ideological balance on campuses.