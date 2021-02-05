Please do not fall: Dutch PM warns skaters amid coronavirus pandemic

After struggling to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the Dutch premier Mark Rutte has urged locals to exercise caution while heading out to skate.

Keeping in mind the social distancing and masks, Rutte has requested locals to avoid crowding the parks and skating rinks.

He also asked locals to make sure they follow social distancing when skating. "Of course you can go skating with one person or some other people. But be careful and keep your distance," he said in his weekly press conference.

Rutte also requested people not to overwhelm the hospitals that are already struggling to provide resources to coronavirus patients.

"And please don't fall and have to go to the hospital because it is already so busy there," he said.

The warning came as the country is bracing for several days of heavy snowfall with the temperature falling as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit), which may cause up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) of snow in some areas.