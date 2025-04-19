In Nebraska, United States, a plane crash on Friday (Apr 18) night claimed the lives of three people as their aircraft plummeted from the sky and plunged into a river.

What happened?

According to Sergeant Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the plane was travelling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m. (local time).

Rescue teams, using airboats and drones, arrived just before midnight to search through the wreckage. Harrowing footage showed dozens of responders from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, Waterloo Fire Department, and the Fremont Fire Department pulling debris from the water.

Watch it here:

Three dead after a small plane crashed into the Platte River just southwest of Fremont, Nebraska.



Dodge County Officials confirmed the FAA and NTSB will be taking over the investigation. -KETV #plane_crash https://t.co/coqsByRm0X pic.twitter.com/2sInPLuQKv — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) April 19, 2025

The cause of the tragic crash is under investigation. However, Sergeant Frank told the press that three bodies had been recovered along with the plane wreckage.

As per the sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will now lead the investigation into the crash.

A series of tragic plane crashes

The latest plane crash happens to be one of the multiple aviation disasters that have struck the US.

In January, a horrific collision between a passenger plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, DC claimed the lives of 67 people, including three military personnel, as the aircraft plunged into the freezing Potomac River after the collision.

Just two days later, another horrific aircraft crash killed seven as a medical jet carrying a young girl who had just received "life-saving care" crashed onto a busy road.

(With inputs from agencies)