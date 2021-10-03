Plane crashes into building near Milan, eight people killed so far

A private plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, killing all eight people on board, reveals police.

As per the officials, the aeroplane had taken off from Milan's Linate city airport and was heading for the island of Sardinia. The crash occurred just outside a suburban metro station.

People in the area could hear a blast when the plane collided with the two-storey building. The building was empty at the time as it was being renovated.

"I heard the sound of an aeroplane above me, as if the plane was shutting down its engine", San Donato resident Giuseppe told Reuters.

"Then I heard a very loud explosion, the windows of our house started to shake so I opened the window and saw a huge cloud of smoke rising into the sky", he added.

Witnesses told that vehicles parked along the street caught fire. However, no casualties have been reported so far.