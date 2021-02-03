Pichai, Nadella join bigwigs in congratulating Bezos, Jassy

Several top executives and prominent figures around the world have been sending congratulatory messages to Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy via Twitter after the former announced he will stand aside as chief executive. Bezos will take up the role of executive chair in the third quarter and hand over the CEO role to Jassy, who currently heads Amazon Web Services.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and others have congratulated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his successor Andy Jassy on their new roles on Wednesday.

In a communique to Amazon employees, Bezos said, he would 'stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives' but would pivot towards philanthropic initiatives, including the Day One Fund and Bezos Earth Fund, and other ventures in space exploration and journalism.

Pichai sent his best wishes for the two passion projects of the outgoing Amazon CEO, namely the Day One Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Noting Jassy's accomplishments, Nadella said, "a well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished." Benioff also took to Twitter to say, Amazon 'could not be in better hands’.

Bezos, 57, founded Amazon in his garage in 1994. He went on to grow it into a colossus, which dominates online retail, with operations in streaming music and television, robotics, artificial intelligence, groceries, cloud computing, and more.

In 1997, Jassy joined Amazon as a marketing manager and in 2003, he founded AWS, the cloud services division of the tech giant, which has been one of the most profitable, yet least-known units of the company.