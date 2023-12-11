Philippines summons Chinese envoy over S.China Sea row; US accuses Beijing of undermining regional stability

The Philippines has summoned China’s envoy, said the foreign ministry, on Monday (Dec 11) amid some of the most tense confrontations between the countries’ vessels in the disputed South China Sea. Meanwhile, the United States has accused China of interfering in the Philippines’ maritime operations and undermining regional stability.

Philippines summons Chinese envoy

Philippines’ foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza during a press conference said that Manila has filed diplomatic protests and “the Chinese ambassador has also been summoned” amid a rise in tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

On Sunday (Dec 10), a Philippine coastguard official accused China of aggressive actions in the South China Sea, alleging that Chinese forces fired a water cannon and rammed two Philippine resupply vessels.

One of the Philippine ships sustained “serious engine damage” during the encounter, said the Philippine official. The recent incident marked the second collision between Philippine and Chinese ships in the vicinity of Second Thomas Shoal since October.

‘Serious escalation’

Daza said declaring China’s ambassador Huang Xilian as “persona non grata” in the Philippines was also “something that has to be seriously considered”.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council in the Philippines told the reporters that the incident over the weekend was a “serious escalation” of Beijing’s tactics to assert their claim over the South China Sea.

China has repeatedly claimed the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands near the shores of its neighbours as a part of its territory ignoring the verdict of an international tribunal which said that Beijing’s claims have no legal basis.

‘Dangerous and destabilizing’

Washington, on Monday (Dec 11) released a statement urging Beijing to stop its “dangerous and destabilizing conduct” in the South China Sea following the alleged ramming and water cannoning of Filipino boats by Chinese vessels which were on a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, where its soldiers are stationed.

“Obstructing supply lines to this longstanding outpost and interfering with lawful Philippines maritime operations undermines regional stability,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a Dec 10 statement shared by the US embassy in Manila on Monday.

The US also reiterated its support for its treaty ally, the Philippines, and reaffirmed its commitment to the mutual defence pact.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deemed the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels and maritime militia in his country’s waters as illegal and their actions against Filipinos as outright violations of international law.

He also said that Manila is determined to defend and protect its nation’s sovereign rights in the South China Sea amid “aggression and provocations” by Beijing, in a post on X.

How has China responded?

Beijing, in turn, has urged Manila to immediately stop its violations, control its provocative actions, and “refrain from shooting itself in the foot”, in a commentary piece in China’s official military newspaper, reported Reuters.

The PLA Daily added that “some hegemonic countries” have resorted to “instigating trouble, creating division and inciting confrontation” in the South China Sea, and that those countries “openly endorsed” illegal infringement and provocation by the Philippines.

“It must be pointed out that the Philippines’ actions are closely connected to the instigation and abetment of external forces,” said the military newspaper, without naming any government.

In response to the incident over the weekend, the Chinese coast guard said it would continue to carry out “law-enforcement activities” in its waters.