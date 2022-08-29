Peruvian President Pedro Castillo’s sister-in-law sent to jail over corruption charges, inner circle on target

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo is besieged by scandals and, with 13 months in office, has already survived two attempts at impeachment. It's just not him. His family is also on target. Castillo’s sister-in-law has been given a 30-month pre-trial sentence, marking the most significant uptick in the series of criminal probes into the president’s inner circle.

He often referred to his sister-in-law, Yenifer Paredes, as his "daughter." Paredes is accused of being part of a group that engaged in influence peddling to give Castillo's allies public contacts in their home region of Cajamarca, in the Peruvian Andes.

The accused will serve time in jail while prosecutors continue their investigation even though she has not been charged with any crime.

However, the president has accused the prosecutors of participating in efforts to remove him from office. The president has been charged with six criminal investigations, including one for alleged justice obstruction in the ouster of a former interior minister. Castillo has been denying all the charges against him, Reuters office.

The allegation doesn’t stop there for Castillo’s circle. They are regular and tight targets for the prosecutors. The prosecution has requested a three-year travel ban for the president’s wife, Lilia Paredes. The current transport minister has also been accused of being a member of a criminal organisation.

The prosecutors are aiming to send the Peruvian president to jail but cannot do so while he is in his office.

Leaders in Peru have frequently fallen victim to corruption scandals. Four former presidents of the country are either in jail, on house arrest, or facing charges that could lead them to serve time in jail.

