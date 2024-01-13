Peruvian 'aliens' found out to be just dolls made of bones, forensic experts say

The mysterious so-called “aliens” captured by the Peruvian customs agents last year turned out to be just dolls. Yes, just dolls. All the fanfare over the 700-year-old figures who were believed to be “aliens” was quite untrue, as per scientists.

Experts with Peru’s prosecutor’s office examined the seized dolls and forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada presented the results of their findings on Friday at a press conference for the Peruvian Ministry of Culture.

"They are not extraterrestrials, they are not intraterrestrials, they are not a new species, they are not hybrids, they are none of those things that this group of pseudo-scientists who for six years have been presenting with these elements," Estrada said.

Those “aliens” were just dolls

Estrada debunked all the previous claims about the controversial artefacts captured by Peru’s customs agents and said in Friday’s press conference that those humanoid three-fingered creatures were just dolls.

After analysing the figures thoroughly, Estrada said they were found to be dolls consisting of earth-bound animal and human bones assembled with modern synthetic glue.

"Our cultures of the past made Machu Picchu, our cultures of the past made the Nazca Lines, they didn't need any alien help to do it. Those who have promoted that have an economic interest, some other kind of interest," Estrada said. "What we have presented here is science, not pseudo-science."

Last year in September, a Mexican journalist and self-claimed “UFOlogist” Jamie Maussan brought some unidentified objects in front of the Mexican congress, claiming that they had been recovered near Peru’s ancient Nazca Lines and dated over 700 years old.

Maussan went in front of the Mexican congress again in November, with a team of doctors confirming the bodies were of once-living organisms.

"None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further," Maussan said, per Reuters.

He was proven wrong on Friday when Estrada rejected all his claims. Though this isn’t the first time that Maussan has made such an otherworldly story, in 2017 as well, he made similar claims.

Experts on Friday showed reporters a couple of 2-foot-long dolls dressed in red, orange and green clothes. They said X-ray examinations showed the bones of birds, dogs and other animals were used to create the dolls.