Game changing! X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft unveiled by NASA, Lockheed Martin

Perhaps, the time to fly in a commercial flight capable of surpassing the speed of sound is not too far away. NASA, in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, officially revealed its X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft on Friday (Jan 12), opening the door of potential to a new era of commercial aircraft. The unique experimental airplane will collect data and "will help change the way we travel, bringing us closer together in much less time."

"The aircraft is scheduled for its inaugural flight later this year, followed by its first quiet supersonic flight," NASA said in a statement.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “This is a major accomplishment made possible only through the hard work and ingenuity from NASA and the entire X-59 team. In just a few short years, we’ve gone from an ambitious concept to reality."

The aircraft was showcased during a ceremony at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works' facility in Palmdale, California.

Presently, rules prohibit commercial supersonic flight over land because of noise pollution, safety concerns and other environmental issues. The X-59 plays a central role in NASA’s Quesst mission and will now focus on providing data to reconsider these regulations.

Bob Pearce, associate administrator for aeronautics research at NASA Headquarters, highlighted the ambitious nature of Quesst. He said, "NASA will share the data and technology we generate from this one-of-a-kind mission with regulators and with industry."

With the completion of the rollout, the Quesst team will proceed to integrated systems testing, engine runs, and taxi testing for the X-59.

John Clark, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, praised the collaborative effort, saying, "Across both teams, talented, dedicated, and passionate scientists, engineers, and production artisans have collaborated to develop and produce this aircraft. We're honored to be a part of this journey to shape the future of supersonic travel over land alongside NASA and our suppliers."

What are the features of X-59?

The X-59 has some amazing features that enable quiet supersonic flight. It measures 99.7 feet long and 29.5 feet wide. The aircraft's thin, tapered nose, which accounts for almost a third of its length, breaks up shock waves. It also prevents the typical sonic boom associated with supersonic flight.

The cockpit, located almost halfway down the aircraft, lacks a forward-facing window.

So what replaces the window?

Instead, the Quesst team devised the eXternal Vision System, incorporating high-resolution cameras feeding a 4K monitor in the cockpit. NASA statement said, "The Quesst team also designed the aircraft with its engine mounted on top and gave it a smooth underside to help keep shockwaves from merging behind the aircraft and causing a sonic boom."