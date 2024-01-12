‘Even bigger giant,’ newly discovered mammoth relative of T. rex amazes scientists

Paleontologists may have found a new species of tyrannosaur—Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis—that could have been even larger than Tyrannosaurus rex—the dinosaur king—in size. The revelation came after experts carefully studied a partial fossilised skull initially unearthed in 1983. For decades, scientists mistakenly thought it to be T. rex skull. However, they decided to expose it to further study in 2013 after a team of palaeontologists noticed subtle yet suspicious anomalies in its shape.

A new study published Thursday (Jan 11) in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’ revealed that the skull dates to between 73 million and 71 million years ago. It means that T. mcraeensis was 3 to 5 million years older than T. rex.

Differences noticed between T. mcraeensis and T. rex

According to experts, the most striking difference was observed in the shape of the lower jaw. "The most striking difference is the shape of the lower jaw, which is more slender and curved [than T.rex]," study co-author Nick Longrich, a palaeontologist at the University of Bath in the UK, was quoted as saying by Live Science. "It also lacks the prominent bosses or hornlets found over the top of the eyes in T. rex," he added.

Longrich further added that T. mcraeensis was found to have fewer teeth than other tyrannosaurs, “which is one of the main reasons why the researchers believe it is T. rex's closest relative because T. rex also has fewer teeth.”

He added that the size of the skull was around the same size but “other individuals of the same species may have been even larger.”

"It's not impossible" that T. mcraeensis could have been even larger than T. rex, Longrich said. "Since we only have one individual, it's unlikely we've found the biggest individuals of the species."

T. rex’s other closest relatives

Tarbosaurus bataar and Zhuchengtyrannus magnus were previously considered T. rex's closest relatives, both believed to have roamed in China and Mongolia.

These tyrannosaurs predate T. rex, hinting that the origin of tyrannosaurs might be in Asia. However, recent discoveries propose that Laramidia is a more probable birthplace for the tyrannosaur lineage, implying later migration to Asia. Yet, none of the theories have been confirmed by experts.