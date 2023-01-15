Peru: Authorities reopen airport closed due to protests

Authorities in Peru on Saturday (January 15) re-opened the airport in Cusco, the gateway to the famous Machu Pichu site in southern part of the country. The airport was shut after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that have killed dozens.

Peru has been rocked by protests organised by supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo who have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been injured.

Authorities suspended operations at the airport as a preventive measure. The airport handles the second-most air traffic in the country. When the airport was closed, Castillo supporters were trying to reach the transportation hub.

In December, it suspended operations for five days.

The number of protest roadblocks in Peru meanwhile climbed Saturday to 100, with blockages particularly concentrated around Lima, transport authorities said.

