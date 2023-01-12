Peru: 22 injured in Cusco as anti-government protests spread

The anti-government protests in Peru continue, with new clashes in Cusco, where almost 22 individuals including 16 civilians and six police officials got injured, health officials claimed. The protests that began last month have left 47 people dead as of now. One of the worst violence erupted in the Puno region on Monday, where a clash with police in Juliaca, claimed lives of 17 and the protesters later attacked and burnt a police officer to death, AP reported.

Amid this attack, the Peruvian government announced a three-day curfew from 8 pm to 4 am in Puno.

The official toll claimed that in total, 39 individuals have been killed in a clash with the police.

A similar instance erupted on Tuesday, where protesters tried to storm into the airport and claimed the lives of 18, and 34 were severely injured.

The unrest began in December after the ouster and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo following his attempt to dissolve Congress.

The protesters are demanding the current Peruvian President Dina Boluarte resign. She was Castillo's former running mate before becoming the president.

They have also blocked roads against the president, supporting Castillo. These blockages were seen in almost 41 provinces.

Protesters are angry after Castillo's removal and are demanding elections right away, which have already been preponed up from 2026 to April 2024.

Currently, the National Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation against Boluarte and other officials for the protest deaths. To this, Boulrate said that she supports judicial investigations into whether security forces have acted with excessive force.

(With inputs from agencies)

