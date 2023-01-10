At least 17 dead, several injured in recent anti-government clashes in Peru

At least 17 died and 35 were injured Monday in the latest political crisis in Peru after protesters clashed with security forces at an airport after they tried to storm in. The previous toll was at 12 which rose after five people among the 40 injured, were reported as dead, the officials said. The protesters are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte who took over the office after the ouster and arrest of former president Pedro Catillo on Dec 07. The recent violent incident took place in the Puno region, southeast of Juliaca.

President's chief of staff, Alberto Otarola, said that thousands of protesters approached the airport on Monday trying to storm the facility with makeshift weapons and gunpowder, AFP reported.

With rising tension in the country, Juliaca's Mayor Oscar Caceres requesting peace said, "What is happening is Peruvians are slaughtering each other. I ask for calm."

Till now, the clashes sparked by Castillo's ouster have left 39 dead around the country.

Protesters are angry after Castillo's removal and demand elections right away, which have already been preponed up from 2026 to April 2024.

A protester told AFP on the condition of anonymity that the police is shooting at them. He continued, "We ask Dina to resign. Accept the fact that people do not want you."

This is not the first attempt by the protesters, on weekend they tried to overrun Juliaca airport, which is now being protected by soldiers along with the police.

These protests took a break over the new year holidays but resumed on Saturday.

As of Monday, the protesters are blocking roads in six of the nation's 25 departments including some popular tourist areas.

(With inputs from agencies)