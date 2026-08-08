/Pentagon revokes former Air Force secretary Frank Kendall’s classified access over alleged Air Force One disclosure

The Pentagon has revoked former US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall’s eligibility to access classified information and barred him from holding ‘any sensitive position’, alleging that he disclosed sensitive information about the capabilities of Air Force One to the media. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the decision on Friday, saying, "This action follows his unauthorized disclosure of classified information regarding Air Force One's capabilities to a media outlet."

The move comes after reports last month, including one by The New York Times, raised security concerns about a new Air Force One aircraft gifted to the United States by Qatar. The reports said the aircraft lacked some of the advanced antimissile capabilities found on its predecessor. Kendall, who served as Air Force secretary under former President Joe Biden, denied knowingly disclosing classified information. Speaking to The Associated Press late on Friday, he said he was ‘completely mystified’ by the Pentagon's decision. "I've always been extremely careful to not say anything classified, and as far as I know I have not," Kendall said. "No one has said anything to me about what I'm asserted to have revealed and I can't imagine what it could be."

The Qatar-donated Boeing 747 underwent a reported $400 million retrofit and upgrade before being placed into domestic service. President Donald Trump also used the aircraft during his trip to Turkey for the NATO summit last month. However, Trump returned from the summit aboard an older Air Force One aircraft as the United States launched airstrikes on Iran and Tehran attacked three Gulf Arab states.

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US officials previously told CBS News that Trump was moved to the older aircraft after intelligence indicated a credible threat against the president from Iran and allied proxy groups. According to officials, US authorities detected a credible plot to fire a missile at the aircraft. After receiving the intelligence, the US Secret Service quickly shifted to a backup security plan. People briefed on the situation told CBS News that the Secret Service recommended Trump use the older Air Force One, which is equipped with secure communications systems and sophisticated military defenses.

The new aircraft donated by Qatar was rushed into service and lacked some desired capabilities, US officials told CBS News. Trump denied last month that the aircraft swap was prompted by security concerns. At the same time, he acknowledged that he faces threats "all the time" and described himself as Iran's ‘no. 1’ target. The White House later said Trump would continue using the older Air Force One while the Qatar-donated aircraft undergoes "additional upgrades and enhancements in the fall which will take approximately one month to complete."

In The New York Times report, Kendall was quoted as saying that the timeframe for upgrading the aircraft would not have been sufficient for "all the normal Air Force One modifications." He also said he was surprised the aircraft had been used outside the United States. Kendall reiterated on Friday that he believed his comments about the aircraft were not classified. "I've been comfortable being on the record with reporters and on national television about the Qatari 747 because I'm confident that I haven't said anything classified."

The controversy has also raised concerns about press freedom. In response to reporting about the aircraft, the Justice Department subpoenaed New York Times reporters in an effort to compel them to identify their sources. The move prompted criticism over potential implications for journalists and their sources. After a judge criticised the department's legal work, the Justice Department withdrew the subpoenas last month.

The Air Force has maintained that the rapid conversion of the Qatar-donated aircraft was carried out ‘without accepting any risk regarding security, safety, or secure communications’. However, the service has acknowledged that the aircraft has different capabilities from the purpose-built Air Force One aircraft currently being developed in the United States. The Air Force said ‘several highly complex engineering modifications’ were deliberately excluded from the conversion of the Qatar aircraft. Officials also acknowledged that the aircraft's exit doors were not widened and that multiple stairs built into the aircraft's hull were not installed. Parnell did not identify the media outlet that Kendall allegedly provided classified information to.

"Safeguarding classified information is a non-negotiable duty," he wrote. “Those who violate that trust forfeit the privilege of access and any role requiring it.” The decision involving Kendall is part of a broader series of security-clearance actions taken by the Trump administration. Last year, the administration revoked clearances from 37 current and former national security officials.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also withdrew security protections and clearance for retired Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shortly after Trump returned to office. Parnell did not say whether Kendall had been referred for possible prosecution, and the Pentagon declined to provide additional details. Allegations involving unauthorized disclosures of classified information can potentially lead to criminal investigations and prosecution under federal law, including provisions of the Espionage Act.

A prominent example came during the Obama administration, when prosecutors charged Edward Snowden, a former intelligence contractor, after he publicly disclosed a vast collection of classified documents concerning US surveillance programs before fleeing to Russia. More recently, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member was sentenced by a federal judge to 15 years in prison in 2024 after leaking classified military documents concerning the war in Ukraine.