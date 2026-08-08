/UAE accuses Iran of 'acts of piracy' after attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday (August 8) condemned what it described as an Iranian attack on a vessel linked to its state-owned oil company ADNOC while the ship was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of engaging in ‘acts of piracy’. The UAE state news agency WAM initially reported that ADNOC said one of its vessels had been targeted by a missile early on Saturday. The company said the situation was under control.

The UAE Foreign Ministry later condemned what it called ‘the hostile Iranian attack’ on an ADNOC vessel. Neither statement disclosed the name of the tanker, details of its cargo or the extent of any potential damage. No injuries were reported in the incident. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy shipping routes. Before the conflict, around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the narrow waterway separating Oman and Iran.

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Since the US-Israeli war on Iran started on February 28, shipping through the region has faced repeated disruptions. The turmoil has pushed up freight rates while increasing security concerns for commercial vessels operating in and around the strategic waterway. The UAE Foreign Ministry said the reported attack violated a UN Security Council resolution concerning freedom of navigation. It also accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of ‘acts of piracy’ by targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a means of economic pressure.

Abu Dhabi called on Tehran to stop attacks on commercial vessels and reopen the Strait of Hormuz fully and unconditionally. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have previously warned that vessels associated with Tehran's adversaries could face action while passing through the strait. The Guards have also threatened vessels that fail to comply with Iranian directives. ADNOC said on Friday that it had been significantly affected by what it described as unprovoked attacks on its personnel and assets.

Despite the security challenges, the company said it continued working to meet customer requirements in an “exceptionally challenging environment.” According to ADNOC, 15 of its vessels have been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began. The company said three of those attacks occurred this week, resulting in the death of one crew member and injuries to 20 others.