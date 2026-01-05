/Pentagon moves to reduce Senator Mark Kelly’s military rank and pension over ‘seditious’ remarks

On Monday (January 5), US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon is reviewing the military retirement benefits of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, due to what it described as ‘seditious remarks’. Hegseth accused Kelly of being part of a group of lawmakers who released a video six weeks ago that sought to ‘undermine good order and military discipline’.

Hegseth explained that as a retired officer still receiving military benefits, Kelly remains accountable to military laws and regulations. He emphasised that the military and the American public expect accountability in such matters. The controversy started when Kelly, along with other Democratic lawmakers, some of whom also have military backgrounds, released a video urging members of the armed forces and intelligence agencies not to follow illegal orders from the Trump administration. The Defense Department launched an investigation into the video in November, which is ongoing. While no action has been taken against the other lawmakers involved, the Pentagon is moving forward with proceedings to downgrade Kelly’s military retirement status.

Hegseth revealed that a formal process, known as ‘retirement grade determination’, has been initiated. If the process is completed, Kelly's retirement rank could be lowered, leading to a corresponding decrease in his military pension. Additionally, a formal letter of censure has been issued, which will be placed permanently in Kelly’s official military file.

Kelly has been given 30 days to respond, and the process to downgrade his military rank will finish within 45 days. The Defense Secretary highlighted that Kelly’s public comments between June and December 2025, which he described as lawful military operations, as illegal and encouraged defying orders, violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice.