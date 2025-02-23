In a shocking incident in a hospital in York, Pennsylvania, a gunman took hostage medical staff on Saturday (Feb 22) morning. A police officer was killed while five others were injured, according to the officials.

Two other officers were shot and are now in stable condition, said York County District Attorney Tim Barker. Among the injured are an intensive care unit doctor, a nurse and a custodian, who suffered gunshot wounds. Another employee was injured in a fall. The gunman was also killed.

“No patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure,” spokesperson for UPMC Memorial in York Susan Manko told CNN.

About the gunman

The authorities have identified the gunman as Diogenes Archangel Ortiz, 49. He entered the hospital with a bag carrying a handgun and zip ties and went straight to the ICU. There he held hospital staff members hostage, according to Barker. He also held an employee hostage at gunpoint and told police to get back.

“They did, so the person being held hostage would not be harmed, and were attempting to try to engage in discussion with Mr. Archangel Ortiz,” Barker said. When he came out of the ICU while still holding the employee, he was shot dead by officers.

While the motive for the attack is not yet clear, the incident appears to have been specifically targeted at the ICU, according to Barker. Last week, the gunman came in contact with the ICU for a medical reason related to another person.

Officer lost tragically

The officer who lost his life in the incident was Andrew Duarte, as confirmed by his department in a post on Facebook. According to his LinkedIn profile, Duarte joined the department in 2022. Previously he served five years at the Denver Police Department. In 2021, Duarte was honoured with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hero Award.

The recent shooting marks one of at least 37 mass shootings, where four or more people were shot excluding the shooter, in the first two months of 2025, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

(With inputs from agencies)