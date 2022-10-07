Pebbles, world's oldest dog, dies at 22

The oldest living dog in the world, Pebbles, has passed away. She was 22.

According to Guinness World Records, the 4-pound toy fox terrier passed away on Monday from natural causes just months before her 23rd birthday. Pebbles passed away in the company of her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, in their South Carolina home.

In a news release, Julie Gregory said, "She was a once in a lifetime friend, and it was our joy to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member."

Pebbles was born in New York on March 28, 2000. In May, Guinness World Records formally recognised the pup as the oldest animal in the world, as reported by the Guardian.

The Gregorys became aware that Pebbles was older after reading about TobyKeith, a 21-year-old chihuahua from Florida who was named the oldest living dog, and they submitted an application for the record.

Pebbles had a long, loving life, according to her family, who noted that she enjoyed tasting new cuisines, sleeping in till five o'clock in the afternoon, and listening to country music. Pebbles' veterinarian reportedly put her on a cat food diet for the final 10 years of her life, but she was allowed to sometimes treat herself, such as when she received a stack of ribs for her 22nd birthday.

