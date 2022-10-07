Beginning in November, Akasa Air to accept domesticated dogs and cats on board

The nation's new scheduled airline Akasa Air is "fully capitalised" and will start allowing the transport of domesticated dogs and cats onboard with passengers in November.

Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air, stated that the company has adequate capital and is not seeking new investors. Dube added that the airline’s performance in the 60 days since starting operations has been “satisfying”.

The airline now has a fleet of six aircraft, and by March of the following year, that number is anticipated to reach 18.

On Friday, Akasa Air will launch service from Delhi with 30 daily flights.

Beginning in November, the airline will permit passengers and cargo to transport dogs.

Domesticated cats and dogs will be allowed to travel starting in November, and reservations in this regard will open on October 15th, according to co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer Belson Coutinho. The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Earlier, Air India was the only commercial airline in the country which allowed pets on board with specific weights.

