Velma of 'Scooby-Doo' franchise comes out as lesbian in new movie. Watch

Velma Dinkley, a popular character in the 'Scooby-Doo' franchise, is officially a lesbian. The confirmation came after clips from the new movie 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' were circulated on social media sites, particularly Twitter. Velma is a member of Mystery Inc or Mystery Incorporated, which is a group of amateur sleuths and ghost hunters. She is usually depicted as the brain of the group and typically spots large glasses, a turtleneck sweater, and an A-line skirt. The other members are Scooby-Doo (the titular Great Dane dog), Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, and Daphne Blake. The fans of the franchise have claimed to have known Velma's sexuality for decades.

James Gunn, who wrote 2002's live-action 'Scooby-Doo', has earlier said that in his script Velma was a lesbian but the studio, Warner Bros, removed every reference to her sexuality.

In a 2020 tweet, Gunn said, “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Meanwhile, a TV series centring around Velma is in development at HBO Max. The series is said to be geared towards adults (as opposed to younger audience of the franchise) and Velma is reported to be of Indian descent. The first look shared by Mindy Kaling, through gore, made it clear that it is not meant to be kids.

HBO Max has described the series as "an original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers."

'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' releases on October 4 and is available on digital PVOD platforms. Directed by Audie Harrison, the Halloween special features voices of Matthew Lillard, Grey DeLisle, Kate Micucci, and Frank Welker.

