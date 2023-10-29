Peace talks open in Malta as Zelensky says his 10-point plan has gone 'global'

With no end in sight to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a third set of peace talks began in Malta on Saturday (Oct 29), a gathering which saw the presence of over 60 national security advisers, media reports said. Evidently, Moscow was absent from the talks and even went on criticised it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a statement, highlighted the participation of 66 countries as evidence that his Peace Formula which he proposed last year has since gone "global." Notably, these talks come in the wake of previous peace talk gatherings in Jeddah and Copenhagen. The Ukrainian delegation is now aspiring to ultimately convene a summit involving heads of state.

Zelensky also called for the plan's joint implementation to reflect "not a particular national position, but the position of people, of all mankind."

"We shall prepare a joint action plan and then submit it to the Global Peace Summit – at the level of leaders – to approve and implement it for the sake of peace, for the sake of the protection of every nation from wars. And let this result be our common legacy for humanity!" he said.

Also Read | Could the Maine bloodshed have been averted?

Speaking over his peace plan which WION explained earlier, he said that it covers "all aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and are based on the principles of the UN Charter and resolutions of the UN General Assembly. Over time, the Formula has gradually gone global, with more and more countries and international organizations joining efforts to implement it."

Also Read | Vast destruction, 39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricane

Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg showed his staunch support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war and reaffirmed it saying, "Despite being a neutral country, we cannot not condemn the injustices, atrocities, and abuse of power in the region. We remain at the forefront of condemning this aggression."

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: Elon Musk offers internet to international aid organisation × Reuters quoting a European Union official speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that China, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who attended the Jeddah peace talks, did not attend the Saturday (Oct 29) meeting.