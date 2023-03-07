'Patriarchy is fighting back...so are we': Gender equality is still 300 years away, says UN

Global progress on women's rights is "won over decades (is) vanishing before our eyes" said United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday. He warned that gender equality remains a distant goal. Speaking during a speech ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, he said, "Gender equality is growing more distant. On the current track, UN Women puts it 300 years away."

Ticking off a litany of abuses like maternal mortality, child marriage, girls being denied education and more, that women face, he said that "women's rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world."

Mentioning the dire conditions in Afghanistan, he remarked, "women and girls have been erased from public life."

While he did not name other countries, Guterres stressed that "in many places, women's sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back (and) in some countries, girls going to school risk kidnapping and assault."

"The patriarchy is fighting back. But so are we," remarked Guterres, adding "the United Nations stands with women and girls everywhere."

Guterres called for "collective action" worldwide by governments, civil society and the private sector. The UN chief said they must invest more in "bridging the digital gender divide" and strive to provide gender-responsive education and improve skills training.

