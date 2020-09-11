Paris museum that celebrates nude art apologises after woman denied entry over low-cut dress

Paris's museum, famous for its art on nudity, has apologised to a literature student who was earlier denied entry as she wore a low-cut dress.

The Musée d'Orsay said it "deeply" regretted the incident and apologised to the French student Jeanne who visited the museum earlier this week.

Jeanne's story went viral on social media after she explained how she was told by the staff that "rules are rules" and was allowed only when she donned a jacket.

Lettre ouverte @MuseeOrsay



Ci-joint la robe de la discorde (photo prise quatre heures plus tôt) pic.twitter.com/FTIXQKsdRZ — Tô’ (@jeavnne) September 9, 2020 ×

"Arriving at the museum entrance, I didn't even have time to get out my ticket when the sight of my breasts and low-cut dress shocked the agent in charge of checking reservations," Jeanne said on Twitter with an image of herself wearing the dress.

"She left, chanting 'ah, no, that won't be possible, that isn't possible, that won't work that."

She also said she felt deeply shamed as the staff stared at her cleavage, adding that she was realised that she "was nothing more than breasts."