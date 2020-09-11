France to pay parents if child's school gets closed due to coronavirus lockdown

As France continues to battle a fresh wave of coronavirus cases, the country has announced that parents will be paid to stay home if schools of their children are locked down due to a surge in infections.

France on Wednesday said one out of the two parents will get 84 per cent of the wages if a child under the age of 16 was unable to attend schools due to a shutdown.

Also read | French PM to have COVID test after contact at Tour de France

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to climb upwards with officials confirming 9,843 new cases on Thursday, highest ever since the crisis began in the country.

Meanwhile, on Thursday French President Emmanuel Macron said the government would take a call on new, local lockdowns on Friday, adding that efforts would be made to make the new curbs not very restrictive.

"We need to do it while allowing us to continue to live, such as being able to educate our children, treat other illnesses and protect other patients," the French president said.