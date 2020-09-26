Paris knife attack clearly an act of Islamist terrorism: French interior minister Gerald Darmanin

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday that "the street where Charlie Hebdo used to be, this is the way the Islamist terrorists operate".

Watch:

"This is a new bloody attack on our country," the interior minister said, adding,"clearly an act of Islamist terrorism".

Also Read: Prosecutors open terror inquiry into Paris knife attack

A man with a meat cleaver had attacked and wounded two people on Friday in front of the building of Charlie Hebdo where terrorists had gunned down employees of the magazine.

"We are still in a war against Islamist terrorism," Darmanin said in a Twitter post.

The injured were taken to hospital and were reportedly out of danger. The attack took place even as the trial of 14 alleged accomplices into the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack continues in court.

According to reports, the attacker on Friday was an 18-year-old. A second suspect was also reportedly been detained by police.

Charlie Hebdo had vacated its offices after the 2015 attack and now it is used by a television production company. Two employees of the staff, a man and a woman, were on the street having a cigarette break when the attack took place, according to police.

French police had earlier moved Charlie Hebdo's head of human resources from her home this week over threats to her life.

"Far from terrorising us, such events should make us even more assertive in the defence of our values," the staff of Charlie Hebdo said in a statement.