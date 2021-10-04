Pandora papers: King of Jordan's property empire reportedly worth over $100 million

Recent documents show that Arab's longest-serving current monarch has disguised his ownership of properties through series of offshore firms.

Pandora papers have reportedly revealed that King Abdullah II has spent decades gathering an international luxury property empire worth over $100 million, ranging from the clifftops of Malibu, California, to Washington DC and on to central London’s most exclusive postcodes.

As per the records shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists with the Guardian, the BBC and other media outlets around the world, Abdullah has disguised his ownership through a series of offshore companies incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The multimillion-dollar properties were acquired as US economic and military aid to Jordan quadrupled.

The most expensive of the king’s purchases revealed in the Pandora papers is a vast clifftop property on California’s Malibu coast.

It is described as a “resort hotel-like mega-mansion”, which contains 26 rooms.

Pandora papers reveal that it was bought by Abdullah in August 2014 for $33.5 million. This is estimated to be a record price for property in the area.

The king then acquired the two neighbouring properties. In the previous two years, Abdullah had acquired three condominiums in Washington DC for a total of $13.8 million.

He has also secretly acquired a portfolio of seven luxury UK properties, including three in Belgravia, London. The UK properties are estimated to have a current market value of about £28m million.

Also, the UK was sending up to £100 million a year in bilateral aid to Jordan during much of the time covered by the papers.

The Guardian quoted Abdullah's lawyer as saying, “HM [His Majesty] has not at any point misused public monies or made any use whatsoever of the proceeds of aid or assistance intended for public use … HM cares deeply for Jordan and its people and acts with integrity and in the best interests of his country and its citizens at all times.”

Hours before the launch of Pandora papers, Jordan blocked the ICIJ website.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly linked to undisclosed assets in Monaco, according to the Pandora Papers. While Putin is not mentioned directly in the documents, several of his close friends are, including a childhood buddy and a former sweetheart, reports claimed.

The Pandora Papers obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) show that over 130 billionaires and celebrities from Russia, the United States, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and Mexico used shell companies and incognito bank accounts to buy secret assets and conduct secret financial transactions.