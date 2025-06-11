/Pakistani man planning 'ISIS-inspired mass shooting' on Brooklyn Jewish centre extradited to US

On June 10, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the US on charges of attempting to commit acts of terrorism. He has been charged with trying to provide material support to ISIS.

US FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Khan allegedly tried to enter the United States to commit an attack on the Jewish community in New York City, planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting around the one-year anniversary of the attack on Gaza by Hamas.”

Thanking the FBI and its partners, he added, “Khan has now been extradited to New York to face American justice. I want to thank our teams and partners for their diligent work in this case and for executing the mission.”

Washington has also learnt that in 2024, Khan had allegedly made plans to travel from Canada to New York. This was to orchestrate a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. It was planned on the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack in Israel. Canadian authorities arrested him on September 4, a month before the terror plot could be executed.

Jay Clayton, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said, “He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of ISIS. Khan’s deadly, antisemitic plan was thwarted. Khan will now face justice in New York.”

Khan has also provided details on how he planned to cross over to the US from the Canadian border to orchestrate the attack. He will now face the American justice system.