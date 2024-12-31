Pakistan witnessed a rise in terror attacks, with at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives in 2024, making it the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of the country in a decade.

There have been a total of 444 terror attacks in 2024.

Moreover, there were 1,612 fatalities reported this year, accounting for over 63 per cent of the total recorded.

The security forces conducted a total of 59,775 operations this year, during which "925 terrorists" were killed and 383 "brave officers and soldiers lost their lives, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The data was revealed by ISPR Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry during a press conference last week.

Further, the overall fatalities this year broke a nine-year record and were over 66 per cent more than last year.

On average, nearly seven lives were lost daily, with November being the deadliest month compared to all others of 2024.

Notably, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the violence was at its highest, with 1616 fatalities reported, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities.

According to a think tank's report, the country saw 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

As compared to 2023, this year witnessed an over 66 per cent surge in violence, over 55 per cent more injuries, and around 49 per cent more incidents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's scenario

According to a report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan accounted for 94 per cent of all fatalities and 89 per cent of all incidents across Pakistan.

“Moreover, the data collected over the last 10 years shows a sharp downward trend from 2015 to 2020, with fatalities declining each year by around 33 per cent on average. This 6-year-long decline, and in fact, an encouraging trend in Pakistan’s security landscape, was followed by a resurgence in 2021. This is evident from the fact that violence in the country constantly surged by 38% spike in 2021, 15% in 2022, 56% in 2023 and 66% in 2024 (almost 44% yearly surge in violence on average since 2021),” the report stated.

