Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Pakistan: Punjab Assembly bans Imran Khan, PTI, drags 'enemy' India into rhetoric while slamming ex-PM

Pakistan: Punjab Assembly bans Imran Khan, PTI, drags 'enemy' India into rhetoric while slamming ex-PM

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 11:31 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 11:31 IST
Pakistan: Punjab Assembly bans Imran Khan, PTI, drags 'enemy' India into rhetoric while slamming ex-PM

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party walk past a banner of their leader and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his PTI party have been banned in Pakistan's Punjab. A fresh resolution brands Khan and PTI “anti-state”, accuses them of echoing enemy narratives and backs legal action. What triggered it, and how the army fits in, scroll down.

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday (Dec 9) passed a resolution calling for a ban on Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), branding them "anti-state". The motion was adopted amid sharp political tensions and an escalating confrontation between the military, the ruling coalition and the opposition.

Imran Khan's "anti-army" rhetoric

The move comes days after the military’s media wing chief, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, accused Khan of promoting what he described as "anti-army" narratives. The ISPR chief said such rhetoric had crossed the line from politics and now posed a national security threat.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Pakistani Taliban gunmen storm Pakistan checkpoint near Afghan border, six soldiers killed

Since that press briefing, leaders from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PTI have traded barbs. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan had used similarly harsh language against political opponents in the past and argued the PTI had no grounds to object to criticism from the military. PTI leaders, however, dismissed the allegations as "ridiculous," insisting the former prime minister was "not a security threat".

PTI, Imran Khan, banned for insulting institutions that countered "enemy" like India

Trending Stories

The resolution was introduced by PML-N lawmaker Tahir Pervaiz and passed by the treasury benches after PTI lawmakers boycotted the proceedings. While the text stopped short of naming PTI or Imran Khan directly, its intent was clear.

The resolution, as per a DAWN report, praised state institutions, saying they had successfully defended Pakistan against far larger adversaries, including India. "The institutions that safeguard Pakistan on every front and have successfully countered an enemy five times larger, such as India, are vital to the country’s integrity and stability".

Also read | Fake news alert: Pakistani propaganda accounts try to use AI to smear Indian Army Chief and drag WION into it

It also accused a political party and its founder of "acting as a tool of the enemy state...making statements against the country and spreading chaos". It called for a ban on both and urged legal action against any individual, political or otherwise, found guilty under the law, with "appropriate punishment" to follow. The Assembly also paid tribute to the leadership and personnel of institutions tasked with safeguarding Pakistan's security.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics