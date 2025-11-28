Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media on Thursday (Nov 27) tried to malign WION's standing as a trustworthy news source by circulating a digitally manipulated video of India's Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi. A fact check of the video has now been carried out by India's Press Information Bureau. PIB stated that the video was "digitally altered" by "Pakistani propaganda accounts". The AI-manipulated video shows the COAS supposedly talking about the alleged custodial death of Sonam Wangchuk, which neve happened.

Fake video tries to target India using WION's reputation for nefarious purposes

The doctored video, an apparent deepfake, appears to show COAS Dwivedi voice his "deep regret" at the alleged "passing of Sonam Wangchuk when he was in state custody". This is a blatant lie: Wangchuk is alive and has been in National Security Act (NSA) detention since September 2025 over violent protests demanding Statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Four people were killed and over 90 were injured in these protests.

You can check WION's coverage of Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi's speech at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on Thursday (Nov 27) here.

Video meant to spread 'misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian Armed Forces

In its factcheck, the PIB stressed that the "fake video has been created using AI technology. The Chief of the Army Staff has made NO such statement". It added that “These videos are intended to spread misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian Armed Forces.”

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has filed a plea over his arrest, and the case is due for hearing in the Supreme Court on December 8.

WION flagged the fake video first