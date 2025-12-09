/Pakistani Taliban gunmen storm Pakistan checkpoint near Afghan border, six soldiers killed

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 14:09 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 14:09 IST
A security personnel stands guard at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on December 6, 2025, following overnight cross-border fire between the two countries. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A TTP strike near the Afghan border has killed six Pakistani soldiers. "Six security personnel were martyred, and four were injured, while two militants were also killed in the fighting," suggest reports.

Pakistani Taliban fighters attacked a security checkpoint near the Afghan border late Monday (Dec 8), killing six soldiers and injuring four others, a local government official said on Tuesday (Dec 9). The attack took place in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an area that has seen a sharp rise in militant activity since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

What happened?

Speaking to AFP, an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media, said more than a dozen armed militants attacked the check post, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire between the armed men and military personnel. "Six security personnel were martyred, and four were injured, while two militants were also killed in the fighting," he said.

The Pakistani Taliban group or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack soon after. The group has long operated in the region, and Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of sheltering TTP fighters and allowing them to launch cross-border strikes. Kabul, meanwhile, has consistently denied the charge.

Afghanistan-Pakistan border remains closed

The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan has remained closed since clashes between the two nations broke out in October. However, just last week, Pakistan said it would soon allow UN aid shipments to pass into Afghanistan.

The latest attack comes on the heels of a gunfire exchange between Afghan and Pakistani forces at a major crossing point, and a TTP attack that left 12 dead. On Saturday (Dec 6), gunfire and shelling between the two nations left four Afghan civilians and one Afghan soldier dead. Both sides have accused each other of starting the fight.

Before that, on Nov 11, the Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad. It was the first such strike in the Pakistani capital in years. In a statement, the TTP said it had targeted "Judges, lawyers and officials who carried out rulings under Pakistan's un-Islamic laws" and warned of more attacks unless Islamic law was imposed nationwide.

