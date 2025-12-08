Google Preferred
  Wion
  India
  • /IndiGo flight crisis 'not urgent'? CJI declines immediate hearing on PIL, says...

IndiGo flight crisis 'not urgent'? CJI declines immediate hearing on PIL, says...

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 13:03 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 13:03 IST
IndiGo flight crisis 'not urgent'? CJI declines immediate hearing on PIL, says...

Passengers affected by IndiGo disruption (L), Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (R) Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP and ANI)

Story highlights

Why isn’t the Supreme Court stepping in on IndiGo’s flight chaos? With thousands stranded and 2,500 delays reported, the CJI says there’s “no urgency” for now. Here's what the CJI said.

The Chief Justice of India on Monday (Dec 8) refused to entertain an urgent plea seeking a hearing into the widespread cancellations and delays of commercial flights by IndiGo airlines. An advocate who mentioned the matter told the court that over the past few days, nearly 2,500 flights had been delayed across 95 airports, leaving passengers stranded for hours. But Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the situation, while serious, was already being handled by the government.

Also read | Which IndiGo flights are cancelled today? Flyers hit with disruptions. Full list

SC can't "see any urgency right now"

The CJI, as per an ANI report, told the petitioner that the court "understand(s) that lakhs of people are stranded. Maybe some people have urgent work, and they are not able to...". However, he said that "But then the government of India has taken cognisance of the issue. Timely steps appear to have been taken."

"We don’t see any urgency right now," he added.

PIL filed in Delhi HC

The Public Interest Litigation sought judicial intervention in what the petitioner described as a full-blown crisis. The PIL asks the Centre and IndiGo to ensure immediate assistance, refunds, and proper ground support for passengers stuck at airports across India.

Also read | Fresh chaos alert: Delhi Airport warns Indigo delays may continue

While the Chief Justice’s Bench has noted that the authorities were already examining the disruptions, the judges agreed to take it up for detailed hearing on Wednesday, December 10. The court said it would look into the broader concerns, even as the government has already issued directions to airlines.

The petitioner argued that the situation at several airports had become “inhumane,” claiming passengers were stranded without information, support, or refunds. "Several people are stuck. The ground situation at airports is inhumane," the advocate said. "We expect the court to pass orders to IndiGo and direct adequate ground support for stranded passengers. There is no proper refund," he added.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

