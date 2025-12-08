/IndiGo flight crisis 'not urgent'? CJI declines immediate hearing on PIL, says...

The Chief Justice of India on Monday (Dec 8) refused to entertain an urgent plea seeking a hearing into the widespread cancellations and delays of commercial flights by IndiGo airlines. An advocate who mentioned the matter told the court that over the past few days, nearly 2,500 flights had been delayed across 95 airports, leaving passengers stranded for hours. But Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the situation, while serious, was already being handled by the government.

SC can't "see any urgency right now"

The CJI, as per an ANI report, told the petitioner that the court "understand(s) that lakhs of people are stranded. Maybe some people have urgent work, and they are not able to...". However, he said that "But then the government of India has taken cognisance of the issue. Timely steps appear to have been taken."

"We don’t see any urgency right now," he added.

PIL filed in Delhi HC

The Public Interest Litigation sought judicial intervention in what the petitioner described as a full-blown crisis. The PIL asks the Centre and IndiGo to ensure immediate assistance, refunds, and proper ground support for passengers stuck at airports across India.

While the Chief Justice’s Bench has noted that the authorities were already examining the disruptions, the judges agreed to take it up for detailed hearing on Wednesday, December 10. The court said it would look into the broader concerns, even as the government has already issued directions to airlines.