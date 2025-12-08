/Which IndiGo flights are cancelled today? Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru flyers hit with fresh disruptions. See full list

IndiGo flight disruptions continued to ripple through the country on Monday (Dec 8), with Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport reporting 77 IndiGo cancellations by 0930 hrs. Airport officials said 38 arrivals and 39 departures were scrubbed as the airline struggles with ongoing operational issues. Passengers in Mumbai and Delhi faced a similar situation, with delays and cancellations piling up through the morning.

Mumbai airport: THESE flights have been cancelled

At Mumbai's Terminal 2, several flights were cancelled as of 8:15 am. Routes affected included Mumbai to Goa, Darbhanga, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar. Even so, more flights appeared to be running on time compared to Sunday, with check-in moving smoothly for flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Jabalpur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kannur, Hindon, Chennai, Coimbatore, Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, and Calicut. IndiGo's international operations were also functioning largely on schedule.

Flights cancelled so far:

Delhi IGI airport: Over 100 IndiGo flights cancelled

Delhi's IGI Airport on Monday morning reported 134 cancellations from IndiGo alone, split between 75 departures and 59 arrivals.

Bengaluru airport: How many flights stand cancelled?

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport reported 65 cancelled arrivals and 62 cancelled departures, and said that more updates are expected after 6 pm.

Indigo flights disrupted across India

Srinagar, meanwhile, has logged 16 cancellations, and in Hyderabad, the total cancellations on Monday morning climbed to 112.

DGCA appeal to pilots and airlines

The growing turmoil has meanwhile prompted India's aviation regulator to step in. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a formal appeal to pilot unions, asking for cooperation as airlines navigate a period of tight schedules, unpredictable weather and heavy holiday traffic. The DGCA warned that fog season, peak travel weeks and rising passenger loads will put additional strain on carriers. "As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges. Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," the appeal read.