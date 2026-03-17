Pakistan military strike on Kabul clinic kills 406, Afghanistan says; Islamabad vows to continue operations

Afghanistan on Tuesday (March 17) said more than 408 individuals "under treatment" for narcotics addiction were killed and over 265 were injured in a Pakistani strike on a drug rehabilitation clinic in Kabul on the night of March 16, as the Pakistani military targeted "one of the most vulnerable and deserving-of-compassion segments of society."

"This incident demonstrates that the Pakistani military apparatus shows no regard for Islamic or humanitarian principles of warfare," Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi said during a press briefing in Kabul.

Kabul accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting "civilian and humanitarian facilities with complete disregard for restraint," and highlighted that Islamabad chose "the eve of the auspicious Eid al-Fitr" for the attack as the Pakistani military establishment "holds no respect for human or Islamic values, teachings, or boundaries," Muttaqi added.

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Muttaqi asserted "Afghanistan has lost trust in Pakistan's intentions regarding diplomatic solutions" as Islamabad's forces violated the "airspace and carried out bombings using jets" on February 17, despite Kabul handing over three Pakistani military prisoners to the Saudi delegation during mediation efforts.

The recent Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict, termed "open war", was triggered after Pakistan's Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launched airstrikes on targets in Afghanistan's Nangarhar, Paktika, and Khost provinces on what it described as terror hideouts, following the Islamabad Mosque bombing on February 6 and high casualty attacks on military checkpoints in Bajaur and Bannu in mid-February.

Pakistan repeatedly accused its north-western neighbour of providing support to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and giving sanctuary to terrorists against Islamabad, a claim which Afghanistan denies.

Describing Pakistan's actions as "pure oppression and an unjustified war," Foreign Affairs Muttaqi vowed," Afghanistan will continue reciprocal, proportionate, and legitimate defensive measures until the other side ceases its violations and refrains from its crimes".

Meanwhile, Islamabad stated that "all military operations will continue till such time as there is a change in the behaviour and the ground reality in the Afghan Taliban regime-controlled territory.”

“We identify sites based on robust and rich intelligence that is verified, re-verified, counter-verified, and then verified again. And then we strike terrorists and terrorist infrastructure. That's what we did last night. That's what we've been doing for the last three weeks,” Mosharraf Zaidi, Spokesperson for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said in a statement.

