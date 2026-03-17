/He will be out of office soon': Trump targets Macron after France rejects Hormuz task force

Donald Trump criticised several European leaders on Tuesday (March 17) as tensions continue over the US-led war with Iran and the effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Trump took a swipe at Emmanuel Macron after France declined to join a multinational task force aimed at reopening the critical oil shipping route. During a French Defense Council meeting, Macron said: “We are not party to the conflict, and therefore France will never participate in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context.”

Responding to the remarks in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters: “Well, he’ll be out of office very soon. So, we’ll have to see. I don’t know.” France’s next presidential election is scheduled for April 2027. Meanwhile, Trump also criticized Keir Starmer for not providing military support such as minesweepers to help secure the strait. “I’m disappointed,” Trump said, adding that “unfortunately, Keir is not Winston Churchill.” “He’s a very nice man with a beautiful family… but he, he doesn’t produce,” Trump said of Starmer, while also criticizing the UK’s immigration and energy policies.

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Irish PM defends Starmer from Trump's criticism over Iran war

During the meeting, Micheal Martin stepped in to defend the British prime minister and emphasized the importance of cooperation between Europe and the United States. “Notwithstanding what has happened, the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the US is very, very important on a number of fronts, and I think we’ve had issues over the last year or two, but we settled them,” Martin said.

He added that European leaders had worked with Washington to resolve trade disputes and said: “We’ve got a landing zone between Europe and US, and I think we can get a landing zone again.” Martin also praised Starmer’s efforts in improving relations between Ireland and Britain. “Keir Starmer has done a lot to reset the Irish-British relationship. I just want to put that on the record, but I do believe that he’s a very earnest, sound person who I think you have a capacity to get on with – you got on with him before,” the taoiseach added.

Strait of Hormuz will be secure soon: Trump

Despite criticism from allies, Trump expressed confidence that the strategic waterway would soon be secure.

“It won’t be, I don’t believe, too long. We’re knocking the hell out of the coast. It’s basically the coast and the water. And it won’t be too long,” Trump told reporters. He did not provide a timeline or details on how the US plans to secure the strait but said regional partners are assisting. “The Middle Eastern states, including Israel, by the way, who has been terrific, the Middle Eastern states have been helping us a lot,” he said.

‘Not afraid of anything’, says Trump in reply to Iran’s warning on US ground troops

Trump also dismissed warnings from Iran that deploying US ground troops could turn into another Vietnam-style conflict. Asked about the possibility, Trump replied: “No, I’m not afraid of, I’m really not afraid of anything.” While saying the US is not ready to end the war yet, the president suggested a withdrawal could happen soon. “We’re not ready to leave yet, but we will be leaving in the near future,” Trump said, adding that he believes the US has inflicted enough damage that Iran could take a decade to rebuild. However, when asked about a “day-after” plan for Iran, Trump declined to provide details, saying only that the country has “been decimated from every standpoint.”