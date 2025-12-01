/Pakistan may impose Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after CM protested for Imran Khan - What's happening

Amid deepening mystery on the whereabouts of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, Pakistani Junior Law and Justice Minister Barrister Aqeel Malik hinted that the Pakistani government may impose Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). This comes after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi staged an overnight sit-in outside Central Jail Rawalpindi (Adiala jail). Malik cited "security and governance issues" in KP province to justify the imposition of Governor's Rule. Afridi is a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party and has been vocal in his demands to meet Imran Khan, standing alongside Khan's sisters. Malik claimed that it was “absolute necessity” to impose Governor's rule in KP.

Speaking at a Geo News programme, Malik said that Afridi and his team had "badly failed in having any sort of a workable situation". "Neither do they want to have any kind of coordination or cohesion with the Centre, nor do they take any action in areas where it was needed. The situation in KP itself calls for a step to be taken in this regard so that the presence of an administrative structure is ensured there," Dawn reported him as saying. "The president can take this step on his own as well, the approval for which will later have to be taken by a joint sitting of [Parliament]," he added clarifying on media concerns that only the president has the authority to take the decision of Governor's Rule. He also accused the KP government of "planning to block routes and cut off the province" from the rest of the country.

Where is Imran Khan?

The whereabouts of the former Pakistani PM Imran Khan is not known with her sisters now having filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent and other officials. While his sons have demanded proof of his life from the authorities, his last social media post was on November 5. Reportedly delivered after meeting his sister, the post accused Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, of exerting total control over the state. In what now seems to be a hint that Khan might be aware of the dangers to his life, he wrote on X, “The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me. I have stated publicly that if anything happens to me or my wife, General Asim Munir will be responsible. But I am not afraid because my faith is strong. I would prefer death over slavery."

He also described Munir as the “most oppressive dictator” in the country’s history and a “mentally unstable” man. “Asim Munir is the most oppressive dictator in Pakistan’s history and a mentally unstable man. The extent of tyranny under his rule is unprecedented…. Munir, in his lust for power, is capable of doing anything."