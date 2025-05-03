A document has been circulated on social media claiming that the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sexually assaulted in jail. The document claimed Khan's medical examination was done by the Pak Emirates Military Hospital (PEMH) in Rawalpindi. However, as per the officials, Khan's medical examination was done by a team of Doctors from PIMS — Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, which is in Islamabad. Hence, the purported report casts a doubt. However, no official response has come yet on the circulated document, which can confirm whether it's true or not.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire again; ninth time since horrific J&K attack

BREAKING: 🚨 Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan r*ped in custody confirms!



Medical reports leaked! pic.twitter.com/QmEmgBX5OI — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 Update (@TrumpUpdateHQ) May 3, 2025

Also read: CRPF constable married Pakistani woman without departmental permission, faces inquiry

Advertisment

The circulated document claimed the medical report was sent to the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi. The subject of the medical evaluation summary and discharge authorisation pending - suspected sexual assault case".

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack: PMML holds anti-India rallies across Pakistan cities

The patient's name in the document says Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. In the physical examination section: the circulated report said "unstable (hypotension, tachycardia); evidence of recent physical assault (ecchymoses, abrasions)."

Advertisment

The report further had a "Genital exam" section that said "External perineal ecchymosis and swelling".

Also read: Pakistan's admission of funding terrorists not new, Imran Khan had once accepted of harbouring '40,000' terrorists

As per the rectal exam section in the report, the patient had decreased anal sphincter tone, multiple linear fissures, palpable perriectal masses, and perianal erosions with active bleeding.

The report said the "likely causes" of the condition were anal fissures and hemorrhoidal bleeding. Meanwhile, the report claimed other causes of the condition were colorectal polyps, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal carcinoma.