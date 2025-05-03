Amid the tensions in the region, Pakistan is looking to test fire surface-to-surface ballistic missiles this week, which is seen as a "reckless act of provocation and a dangerous escalation" by Delhi. Officials, speaking to WION, said that such a planned missile test is "nothing short of a blatant provocation and a desperate attempt to whip up tensions with India". The international community has expressed concern as well over the escalation in the region.

Since the Pahalgam terror attack last month, Pakistan has been frantically issuing naval warnings, ramping up drills in the Arabian Sea, and indulging in continuous ceasefire violations along the LoC.

Since the terror attack by Pakistani terrorists that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, Pakistan has violated ceasefire for 9 days continuously at the line of control in Kashmir. The Indian army statement earlier today said, "During the night of 02-03 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small‑arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir", adding, "Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately".

The build up has continued. Pakistan has reportedly moved heavy military equipment, including tanks, self-propelled artillery, and heavy weapons, to the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border with India. The country's air force has been placed on high alert, with reports of 18 jets being relocated from Karachi to other bases, likely in the Northern Air Command. The PAF is conducting key exercises, including Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari, involving major fighter aircraft fleets such as F-16, J-10, and JF-17.