Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since 2023. While Pakistani military establishment and the government has been accused of torturing him during the jail term, several attempts to meet him has also been rejected by the authorities citing 'security concerns.' On Tuesday night (Nov 25), Khan's sisters Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan huddled outside the prison along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and demanded that authorities allow them to meet their brother. Their protest also came amid reports that Khan has been placed into solitary confinement.

Khan's sisters' protest and action against them.

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Khan’s sisters accused the policemen of using 'brutal and orchestrated' violence against them 'without provocation.' "We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel," Noreen Niazi said as per reports. "At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road," she added. She said that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged. Khan’s sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab immediately initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in the violence.

Where is Imran Khan?

Its been close to a year, since the request of Imran Khan's sisters to meet him has been denied. On Oct 30, 2024, Khan met with family members after a ban on him was lifted. The meeting took place in the conference room of Adiala Jail. Imran Khan’s sisters — Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khan — were among the family members who visited him. The meeting lasted approximately two hours. Back then, his sisters had highlighted the challenges faced by him in the prison. "Federal and Punjab governments were mistreating the PTI founder by shutting down electricity to his jail cell, giving him substandard food, and not allowing him to exercise," they alleged. Since that October 2024 visit, there is no confirmed public record that family or supporters have met him again.

On March 24, 2025, the Islamabad High Court restored Khan's bi-weekly meeting schedule with his family, lawyers, and friends. In the same month, a medical check‑up of Imran Khan was conducted by doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), indicating that prison authorities allowed access to external medical staff. However, PTI members accused jail authorities of cover-up and called the medical check-up a farce. Despite the court order, when the jail authorities did not allow Imran Khan's family to meet him, the Islamabad High Court on October 24, 2025 issued another directive to the Adiala Jail authorities to fully implement his prison visits according to the approved schedule. Nevertheless, the jail authorities repeatedly denied attempts by his sisters to meet him. In November, they have staged multiple protests demanding authorities allow them to meet the former PM of Pakistan.