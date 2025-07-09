/Imran Khan's sons, who were never in politics, now demand their father's release from Pakistan jail - Who are they?

Amid widespread calls for the release of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his sons Qasim and Sulaiman Khan have made an appeal to US President Donald Trump and “people of influence” around to world to step in and support their father’s release. Khan's sons, who have stayed away from politics, urged the international community to step up efforts and put pressure on the Pakistani administration to release his father. In a television interview, they said that “they couldn’t stay quiet any longer.” Moreover, Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, also joined the nationwide protest in Pakistan against Imran Khan's incarceration. August 5 marks two years of Khan’s incarceration.

Who are Imran Khan's sons - Qasim and Sulaiman

Imran Khan has two sons from his first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith: Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim. Sulaiman, born on November 18, 1996, in London, has maintained a low public profile but is known for his interest in cricket and for occasionally appearing with his father at public events or family gatherings. As per reports, he stands at around 6'2" and is believed to be involved in business pursuits, though specific details about his career remain private.

His younger brother, Kasim Khan, was born on April 10, 1999, and has shown a more public presence in recent years. He studied Islamic History at the University of Bristol and has ventured into entrepreneurship by launching a digital platform called Mifu Marketing, which helps freelancers monetise their content regardless of follower count. Kasim has also been more active politically, voicing support for his father's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and urging people to vote during the 2024 general elections in Pakistan. While both sons were largely raised in the UK, they have kept a respectful distance from Pakistani politics for most of their lives. The Khan brothers stayed with their mother after Imran and Jemima divorced in 2004.

Imran Khan has no children from his second marriage to Reham Khan, which lasted less than a year in 2015. His current wife, Bushra Bibi, whom he married in 2018, has five children from her previous marriage, including two sons, making Imran their stepfather. Imran's father Ikramullah Khan Niazi was a civil engineer, while his mother Shaukat Khanum was a housewife and daughter of a prominent civil servant.

Imran Khan, once hailed as a national hero for leading Pakistan to a cricket World Cup victory, is currently serving a 14-year sentence in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in a corruption case. Detained since August 2023, the 72-year-old faces over 100 charges, including accusations of corruption and mishandling state secrets — all of which he denies, calling them “politically motivated.”