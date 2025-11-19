/Imran Khan’s sisters ‘violently detained’ outside Adiala Jail, PTI accuses police assault

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that police "violently detained" the sisters of party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after officials denied them their scheduled weekly meeting with him.

PTI supporters launched a protest outside the prison, where Imran Khan is currently lodged, after jail authorities barred both party members and his family from visiting. The party later staged a sit-in, accusing officials of defying a court directive, according to a report in the Indian news agency IANS.

"Police violently detained Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Uzma Khan from where they were sitting peacefully outside Adiala Jail after yet again being denied their weekly visit with their brother," PTI wrote in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Violence against others

The party further added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Minister Meena Khan Afridi, Member of National Assembly Shahid Khattak and office holders and workers of other parties, including multiple women, were subjected to "violence and picked up by police".

It also stated that the sisters of Imran Khan, including his legal team, who had reached jail on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting but were denied and forced to wait for hours. "What should be routine weekly court-mandated family visits, in accordance with Imran Khan's rights as a prisoner, are being used as a tool of oppression and violence against his family members and supporters," it added.

A video shared by the PTI on the social media platform X shows that workers, along with Aleema and Uzma, were witnessed gathering around a visibly shaken Noreen. "Those women were dragging (her) on the road," Aleema said.

In another statement, PTI sharply criticised what it described as the “inhumane, illegal, and shameful treatment” of Imran Khan’s family. "By 10 p.m., despite spending twelve hours under severe distress, the Punjab government ordered an appalling operation that no civilised or democratic society could ever justify," the PTI added.

The party alleged that the spot where his sisters were waiting was “deliberately flooded with water.” "The lights were switched off to plunge the entire place into darkness, and in the ensuing chaos, police physically assaulted Imran Khan's sisters Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan," it added.