Pakistan-Iran strikes: China ready to play 'constructive role' in de-escalating conflict

Amid the Pakistan-Iran strikes targeting militants in border regions, China on Thursday (Jan 18) said that it is willing to play a "constructive role" in case the two sides agree to let Beijing mediate in ensuring de-escalation in the region.

"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a regular press conference. "We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she added.

China has earlier played a crucial role in brokering the Saudi-Iran deal in March last year, in a move that brought a thaw after years of rivalry between the Middle Eastern nations. In the statement, Mao also said that Iran and Pakistan were "friendly countries to China, and countries with important influence".

China is often touted as Pakistan's "all-weather" friend. Iran also holds good ties with Beijing, which is its comprehensive strategic partner. Therefore, China can play a crucial role in the evolving situation in Southwest Asia.

It could play a role in bringing about a diplomatic solution to the issue that saw a further intensification after Pakistan struck Iran a day after Tehran hit "terrorist" bases there.

Pakistan strikes Iran

Pakistani air strikes on Iran killed nine people in the morning hours of Thursday (Jan 18). Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, who was in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, is returning after the situation snowballed with Iran summoning Pakistan's charge d'affaires.

"Following the early morning attack by Pakistan on a border village in Sistan Baluchistan province, an hour ago the Pakistani charge d'affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an explanation," Tasnim news agency said. Meanwhile, Pakistan has initiated an Operation, codenamed as Marg Bar Sarmachar, to carry out retaliatory strikes against Iran.

Pakistan's foreign ministry, in a statement, said, "A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation." As per Islamabad, there were a "series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts".

Watch | Hunter Biden prosecutor argues gun charges should proceed × "Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry said adding, "the sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest, which is paramount and cannot be compromised."

Iran on Tuesday (Jan 16) struck two bases of terror group Jaish al-Adl in the Balochistan province, resulting in the killing of two children.