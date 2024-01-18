Can Nikki Haley outrun Donald Trump in New Hampshire. Here's what poll says

Former US President Donald Trump continues to dominate the race for the Republican presidential nomination. In New Hampshire, Trump is enjoying a 16-point lead over former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, according to a new poll by Suffolk University, the Boston Globe and NBC News.

Trump's lead over Nikki Haley: How much is it?

The poll found Trump leading with 50 per cent cumulative support in New Hampshire against 34 per cent for Haley. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, who edged out Haley for second in Iowa earlier this week, was a distant third at 5 per cent.

New Hampshire primaries: Who holds the key?

In New Hampshire state, the undeclared voters too can take part in the presidential primaries. Observers cited in the US media say that such voters will leave a crucial impact on the Republican primary this year.

Trump and Haley: Who are their respective supporters?

In the newly released poll, Trump dominated among registered Republicans and voters who called themselves conservatives.

Haley was popular among moderates and independents.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston, told the Globe: "Haley has had a tough week: underperforming in Iowa, trying to answer Trump’s attacks on her positions on social security and immigration, and the recent [Vivek] Ramaswamy endorsement of Trump helping him with younger GOP voters."

For Haley, Paleologos said, there remains time "to at least close the gap with undecided voters or even with some Trump voters, and pull Trump below 50".

Haley has tried to position herself opposite Trump, stating that she would not take part in New Hampshire debates planned for Thursday (to be hosted by ABC) and Sunday (to be broadcasted on CNN).

Trump has skipped all debates so far, which left DeSantis the only contender willing to appear.