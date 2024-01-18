Western officials explore confiscating $300 bn Russian assets: Report

In a significant development at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Western officials expressed openness to the idea of confiscating around $300 billion of Russian assets to support Ukraine.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The move comes in response to President Vladimir Putin's deployment of troops into Ukraine in 2022, prompting the United States and its allies to impose sanctions, blocking significant sovereign Russian assets in the West. While the proposition is under consideration, officials caution that navigating the legal intricacies and determining the impact on the global financial system present formidable challenges.

Legal complexities and potential limitations

Addressing the complexities involved in seizing Russian assets, Penny Pritzker, US special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery, emphasised the need for legal scrutiny and collective decision-making.

"No decisions have been made. It's a misperception to think this is going to be a panacea effect. There's real effort going on, but we are far from a conclusion,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

Russia, not represented at Davos, has voiced its opposition, arguing that such confiscation contradicts free-market principles. The Kremlin has warned of reciprocal actions, threatening to seize US, European, and other assets in retaliation.

Janet Yellen's concerns and mitigation efforts

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has consistently expressed concerns about the legal authority for confiscating Russian assets, recently embraced exploring seizure options based on international law.

According to Reuters, Yellen highlighted the challenges, stating, "It would be a question of understanding and seeing if mitigation could be put in place and seeing if the G7 could agree on international law rationale."

Some officials worry about potential repercussions on storing reserves in dollars or euros. Seizing Russian assets invested in government bonds could pose risks to the willingness of central banks to store reserves with each other.

Belgian Prime Minister's Perspective

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed a nuanced stance, not opposing asset confiscation but emphasising the necessity of a clear mechanism. He suggested a potential avenue by stating, "For example, they can be used as collateral for raising funds for Ukraine."

De Croo conveyed openness to further discussions and participation in finding a legal basis for transferring the assets to Ukraine without destabilising the global financial system. Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, he highlighted the need for a structured approach and proposed utilising any taxable revenue for the benefit of Ukraine.