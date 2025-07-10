/Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir likely to visit Sri Lanka this month

Pakistan's field marshal Asim Munir is expected to visit Sri Lanka later this month, likely around 21st July. The visit comes given the historic defence cooperation between the two countries, including Pakistan's support to Sri Lanka during its fight against Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Pakistan supplied military hardware, munitions, and provided training to Sri Lankan forces, which was instrumental in defeating the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in 2009. This support included intelligence sharing and military equipment. The visit of Pakistan's field marshal Asim Munir comes years after the visit of Pakistani PM Imran Khan to the country, way back in 2021. That year, Pakistan had offered Sri Lanka a $50 million defence credit line even as both countries undertook military exercises. Nawaz Sharif, as Pakistani PM had visited the country in 2016.

Pakistan has actively promoted the sale of JF-17 fighter jets to Sri Lanka to modernize its air force, but this has not materialised. The 5th Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue (AFDD) in April 2025, held in Islamabad. It was led by Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha.