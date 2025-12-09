/Pakistan Army spokesperson winks at female journalist during press briefing. Yes, you read that right

Pakistani Army's spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry came under extreme backlash after he was seen winking at a female journalist during a press briefing. A video was circulated on social media, sparking accusations of “unprofessional conduct". The clip, which went viral on X, showed the journalist questioning Chaudhry about former Prime Minister Imran Khan, referencing allegations that he is being labelled a “national security threat," “anti-state," and acting “at the hands of Delhi."

Chaudhry responded by adding, “And add a fourth point, he is also a zehni mareez (mental patient)," before winking at the journalist, a gesture that immediately triggered outrage online.

Social media users called the act a “new low" for the military’s media wing. One internet user wrote, “Ahmed (Not) Sharif Chaudhary" in response to the video.

“A DG ISPR answering a woman journalist with a wink? That’s the burial of professionalism. Press conference tha ya sasta flirting?" wrote another.

This came days after Chaudhry accused Khan of crafting a narrative that poses a direct threat to national security. He extended the remarks during a press conference that was held after the inauguration of the Chief of Defence Forces Headquarters. Chaudhry repeatedly slammed the former Pak PM. He said so while holding an old post on X Khan as evidence of what he called a deliberate attempt to “build a narrative against the Pakistan Armed Forces”.

“This mentally ill person tweeted to build a narrative against the Pakistan Armed Forces,” the DG ISPR said. “Imran Khan’s narrative has become a national security threat," he added. Chaudhry did not take Khan's name but said that the former PM was driven by personal ambition rather than constitutional obligations.