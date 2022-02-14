Pak PM Imran Khan defends ally China, says ‘Xinjiang situation not what Western media portrays’

In support to all-weather ally China, Pakistan seems to have been constantly turning a blind eye to suppression of Uyghur Muslim in the country.

For years, Pakistan seems to have been acting like the custodian of Islam all around the world. It has been voicing concerns for Muslims everywhere other than Xinjiang.

Also Read: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi irked with low rank in Pak’s top-performing ministries

In the latest development, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the situation in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) is not what the Western media portrays.

In an exclusive interview with Fareed Zakaria for CNN, the PM said that Pakistan's ambassador to China Moinul Haq had visited XUAR, and said that the situation over there is "not what the Western media portrays."

Imran Khan has been supporting China on its policy regarding Xinjiang.

Also Read: Pakistani army abducting people across Balochistan to avenge attacks

This comes as the West looks to hold Beijing accountable for suppressing Uyghur Muslims in the region.

For economic aid and diplomatic support, Pakistan has been hugely dependent on China nowadays.

During the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing Olympics 2022, a joint statement released after the meeting of Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, said, "The Pakistan side expressed its "commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet."

(With inputs from agencies)